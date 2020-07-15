Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:40 July 15, 2020

HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,800 DN 100
KIH 46,000 UP 1,200
LOTTE Himart 32,800 DN 300
GS 35,750 DN 50
CJ CGV 19,850 0
LIG Nex1 31,250 UP 2,100
Fila Holdings 36,550 UP 1,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 110,500 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,800 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 1,475 UP 40
AMOREPACIFIC 162,000 DN 2,000
LF 12,200 UP 150
FOOSUNG 8,000 UP 80
SK Innovation 123,500 DN 4,500
POONGSAN 23,150 UP 500
KBFinancialGroup 35,650 UP 550
Hansae 10,700 UP 100
LG HAUSYS 67,300 DN 2,500
Youngone Corp 26,000 UP 650
KOLON IND 35,600 DN 350
HanmiPharm 237,500 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 5,160 UP 30
emart 113,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY249 00 DN150
KOLMAR KOREA 44,000 UP 1,150
HANJINKAL 99,000 UP 1,900
DoubleUGames 79,100 DN 1,100
CUCKOO 82,100 DN 600
MANDO 24,200 UP 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 749,000 UP 14,000
INNOCEAN 47,300 UP 1,050
Doosan Bobcat 25,600 DN 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,150 UP 250
Netmarble 126,500 DN 8,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S239000 UP5000
ORION 135,000 DN 8,000
BGF Retail 129,000 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 150,000 DN 5,500
HDC-OP 21,050 UP 400
WooriFinancialGroup 8,790 UP 290
