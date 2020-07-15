Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
----------------
(3rd LD) City to open probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by late Seoul mayor
SEOUL -- The Seoul metropolitan government on Wednesday announced a plan to launch a probe into allegations of sexual abuse by the city's late mayor raised by his former secretary.
Park Won-soon, the city's three-term mayor, was found dead in the hills of a Seoul mountain in the early hours of Friday after hundreds of police and rescue officials searched for him following a missing persons report. A handwritten note, saying "sorry," was later found in Park's study.
----------------
N. Korea lashes out at Pompeo over anti-China remarks
SEOUL -- North Korea on Wednesday lashed out at U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his recent anti-China remarks, warning against interfering with affairs of other countries and "muddling up" public opinion.
Earlier this week, Pompeo said that China's maritime claims to resources in the South China Sea are "unlawful" and criticized the Communist Party of China (CPC) for bullying countries in the region.
----------------
USFK stresses S. Korea's anti-virus beach use guidelines after troop disturbances
SEOUL -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has told its troops to follow the anti-coronavirus beach use guidelines that the southeastern city of Busan issued earlier this week after unruly July Fourth celebrations by some American service members raised the ire of local residents.
Earlier this month, unidentified American service members were accused of causing trouble on Haeundae Beach in Busan without wearing face masks despite a continued surge in COVID-19 cases, according to local authorities.
----------------
Appellate court affirms life sentence for woman in murder of ex-husband
JEJU -- An appellate court on Wednesday upheld a lower court's sentence of life imprisonment for a South Korean woman for brutally killing her former husband, mutilating his body and hiding the dismembered body parts.
The Gwangju High Court's Jeju branch handed down the life sentence to Koh Yu-jeong, saying a hefty sentence is inevitable because she has persistently denied her crime and showed no remorse or sympathy for her victim.
----------------
EU watchdog halts probe into Hyundai-Daewoo combination
SEOUL -- The European Union's (EU) antitrust watchdog has again suspended its probe into the proposed US$1.8 billion merger deal between two major South Korean shipbuilders, it said Tuesday (local time) on its website.
The latest probe halt was the third of its kind by the EU's Competition Commission after the previous two suspensions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
----------------
KBO clubs bracing for long summer without All-Star, Olympic breaks
SEOUL -- Around this time in a normal South Korean baseball season, teams would be heading into the annual All-Star break. For a few days, players battling through dog days of the summer would have a chance to get their feet up and escape from the grind of a long season.
Alas, this hasn't been a normal season in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). There will be no midseason break this time around, with the coronavirus pandemic having wreaked havoc on the schedule. And managers for the league's two best teams so far, the NC Dinos and the Kiwoom Heroes, said this week they are bracing for a particularly long summer.
----------------
Busan Biennale to showcase mixture of literature, visual and audio art
BUSAN -- Works of literature will merge with visual and recorded audio forms of art at this year's Busan Biennale, one of South Korea's largest art festivals, the organizers said Wednesday, with the biyearly event moving forward despite concerns of the spread of the new coronavirus.
Under this year's banner theme "Words at an Exhibition -- An Exhibition in Ten Chapters and Five Poems," the biennale will kick off on Sept. 5 and run until Nov. 8 at several art venues in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, the Busan Biennale Organizing Committee said.
