Trump wants another N.K. summit only if progress is likely: Pompeo
All Headlines 00:26 July 16, 2020
WASHINGTON, July 15 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump would hold another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un only if the two sides were likely to make progress on the agreement they reached during their first summit in Singapore, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday.
"President Trump only wants to engage in a summit if we believe there's a sufficient likelihood that we can make real progress in achieving the outcomes that were set forth in Singapore," Pompeo said during a virtual event hosted by The Hill.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
5
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
Most Saved
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) 'Pay attention not to us, but to the deaf': S. Korean COVID-19 sign language interpreter
-
2
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
4
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
5
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
1
Two members of K-pop band iKON injured in DUI car accident
-
2
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
3
TikTok fined in S. Korea over privacy issue
-
4
New virus cases below 40 for 2nd day; imported cases still on high plateau
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases below 40 for 2nd day, imported cases still on high plateau