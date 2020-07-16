Korean-language dailies

-- Environmental experts slam Green New Deal for lacking specific goal for carbon emission reduction (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Number of unemployed reaches highest in 21 years, only jobs for seniors increase (Kookmin Daily)

-- Late Mayor Park held 3-hour, late-night meeting with lawyer-turned-staffer, special adviser for gender issues (Donga llbo)

-- Seoul metropolitan gov't pushed into internal probe into allegations against late Mayor Park (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Seoul metropolitan gov't belatedly opens probe into sexual harassment allegations against late Mayor Park (Segye Times)

-- Korean War hero laid to rest in uniform (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Intellectuals from Harvard, MIT stop Trump in his tracks (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Seoul metropolitan gov't vows thorough investigation into sexual harassment allegations against late Mayor Park (Hankyoreh)

-- Seoul's lies: Officials held meeting, knowing allegations against Mayor Park (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Lee Hae-chan belatedly apologizes to alleged victim in sexual harassment investigation against late Mayor Park (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Unemployment rate reaches 21-year high, hurts youth more (Korea Economic Daily)

