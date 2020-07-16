Int'l migrant numbers edge down in 2019
SEJONG, July 16 (Yonhap) -- The number of South Korean overseas travelers and foreign visitors slightly fell last year as fewer people entered the country, data showed Thursday.
The number of international migrants, referring to those who spend 90 days or more in South Korea, stood at 1.46 million people in 2019, down 0.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The number involves both foreign and South Korean nationals and excludes short-term visitors.
A total of 717,000 people left the country last year, up 8.4 percent from a year ago, while the number of entrants declined 8.4 percent to 749,000 from a year earlier.
The number of South Korean-passport holders who returned home fell 3.7 percent on year in 2019.
Foreigners who came to South Korea to live or stay on extended business dropped 11.5 percent on year in 2019.
The number of foreigners who left the country rose 16.6 percent over the same period.
