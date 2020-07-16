Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 July 16, 2020
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/20 Cloudy 20
Incheon 26/20 Cloudy 20
Suwon 29/19 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 30/19 Sunny 0
Daejeon 29/18 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 30/18 Sunny 0
Gangneung 26/17 Sunny 0
Jeonju 29/19 Sunny 10
Gwangju 29/19 Sunny 60
Jeju 25/21 Cloudy 30
Daegu 29/18 Cloudy 0
Busan 25/18 Cloudy 10
(END)
