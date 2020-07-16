Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 July 16, 2020

SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/20 Cloudy 20

Incheon 26/20 Cloudy 20

Suwon 29/19 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 30/19 Sunny 0

Daejeon 29/18 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 30/18 Sunny 0

Gangneung 26/17 Sunny 0

Jeonju 29/19 Sunny 10

Gwangju 29/19 Sunny 60

Jeju 25/21 Cloudy 30

Daegu 29/18 Cloudy 0

Busan 25/18 Cloudy 10

