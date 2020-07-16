'Peninsula' sets opening-day box office record for 2020
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- The zombie thriller "Peninsula" attracted more than 350,000 moviegoers on the first day of its release, marking this year's highest opening-day attendance in South Korean cinema slumped by the coronavirus, its distributor said Thursday.
The sequel to the 2016 mega-hit zombie blockbuster "Train to Busan" drew 352,926 viewers on Wednesday, according to the Next Entertainment World Co. It beat this year's highest first-day score of about 252,000 set by "The Man Standing Next" in January.
Directed by Yeon Sang-ho and starring Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun, "Peninsula" tells a tale of survivors on the zombie-infested Korean Peninsula four years after the events in "Train to Busan."
The movie was officially invited to this year's Cannes Film Festival and pre-sold to over 180 nations and territories, including Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, Britain, and France.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
3
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
4
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
1
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
4
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
5
(LEAD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE to hold talks in Seoul
-
1
Two members of K-pop band iKON injured in DUI car accident
-
2
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
3
TikTok fined in S. Korea over privacy issue
-
4
N. Korea lashes out at Pompeo over anti-China remarks
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases below 40 for 2nd day, imported cases still on high plateau