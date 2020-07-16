(LEAD) 'Peninsula' sets opening-day box office record for 2020

In Singapore, "Peninsula" racked up 147,000 Singapore Dollars (US$106,000) on Wednesday to record a record-high first day showing by a South Korean film in the country. The fantasy "Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days" (2018) had the highest grossing first day in Singapore for a Korean film with 119,000 Singapore Dollars, followed by "Train to Busan" (2016) and "Parasite" (2019).