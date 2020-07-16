S. Korea to offer additional $12 million in aid to help 32 countries fight COVID-19
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is seeking to offer US$12 million worth of humanitarian aid to help 32 countries fight the new coronavirus in an additional program to contribute to global efforts to combat the pandemic, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
The new program is in addition to Seoul's earlier provision of $41 million in aid to 97 countries. Under the latest program, Seoul seeks to provide the countries with masks, COVID-19 diagnostic kits and other anti-virus equipment.
"Based on our comprehensive assessment of the COVID-19 trends and the extent of damage in each country, the government plans to actively participate in the international community's efforts to overcome the COVID-19 crisis," the ministry said in a press release.
The beneficiaries of the latest program include Brazil, Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries that have suffered serious socio-economic damage from the global health scourge. The program will bring the total number of the beneficiaries of Korea's COVID-19 aid to 108.
