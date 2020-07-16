Moon asks lawmakers to 'institutionalize' inter-Korean summit accords
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in requested Thursday the National Assembly ratify inter-Korean summit accords, saying bipartisan support is needed to move forward the "vulnerable" peace process.
"Peace on the Korean Peninsula is still vulnerable," he said, addressing the opening ceremony of South Korea's 21st National Assembly.
The achievements of inter-Korean ties and Washington-Pyongyang relations remain "incomplete," he pointed out, apparently referring to a drawn-out stalemate in the peace drive in the wake of the no-deal Hanoi summit between the leaders of North Korea and the United States in early 2019.
"Still, South-North (Korea) relations and North Korea-U.S. relations are like walking on ice," he said and stressed that now is the time to pool wisdom "beyond partisan interests" for peace.
Moon asked lawmakers to "institutionalize the accomplishments of South-North summit talks so far." The government and the ruling Democratic Party have sought the ratification, in particular, of Moon's summit agreements with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed in 2018: the Panmunjom Declaration and the Comprehensive Military Agreement mainly on easing border tensions.
If the parliament guarantees the "irreversibility" of such peace efforts, it would further solidify the foundation for peace on the peninsula, he added.
He also expressed hope that inter-Korean parliamentary talks will take place before the four-year term of the newly elected lawmakers ends.
The president emphasized that there should be no halt to a peace journey and dialogue is the very power to build trust between the two Koreas.
He reaffirmed his liberal administration's three-point principles on the Korean Peninsula affairs: zero tolerance for war, a mutual security guarantee and co-prosperity.
"If the two Koreas cooperate on the basis of trust, it would benefit both of them," Moon said, mentioning the reconnection of cross-border railways and roads, and links to the continent, that would lead to "tremendous gains of the logistics economy."
"Our people have overcome many difficulties for peace. If we're faced with another barrier, we will surpass it without fail."
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
3
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
4
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
1
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
4
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
5
(4th LD) Search for missing Seoul mayor continues late into night
-
1
Two members of K-pop band iKON injured in DUI car accident
-
2
TikTok fined in S. Korea over privacy issue
-
3
N. Korea lashes out at Pompeo over anti-China remarks
-
4
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
5
(3rd LD) City to open probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by late Seoul mayor