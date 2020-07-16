Highest court remands Gyeonggi governor's case to lower court, effectively saving his governorship
By Woo Jae-yeon
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung will retain his position, as the Supreme Court on Thursday sent his case back to a lower court, in a decision that salvaged his political career.
The Council of Supreme Court Justices, the highest body in judicial administration, deliberated the case, in which Lee's governorship, as well as his political fate as one of the ruling party's potential presidential candidates, was at stake.
Delivering its verdict in the case, Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su said, "Lee is not punishable for spreading false information," for his remarks made during televised debate shows in the run-up to the 2018 local elections.
Lee's trial has attracted national attention for its political implications. He governs the country's biggest administrative division with a population of 13 million, and is considered one of the ruling Democratic Party's strong presidential hopefuls. In 2017, he unsuccessfully ran against President Moon Jae-in in the party's presidential primary.
The court's decision saved face for the ruling party after mayoralties in the country's two biggest cities, Seoul and Busan, were left vacant. Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon died last week in an apparent suicide after his former secretary filed a sexual harassment complaint against him. Busan Mayor Oh Ge-don stepped down in April amid sexual misconduct allegations. Both were affiliated with the ruling party.
Given the case's political importance and the level of public interest, the ruling was broadcast live on television and YouTube, for the second time ever. The court broadcast its first-ever live ruling in August on the corruption case of former President Park Geun-hye.
In May 2019, the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Court found Lee not guilty of four criminal charges, including having lied about locking his elder brother in a mental hospital in television debate shows in 2018. But the Suwon High Court fined Lee 3 million won (US$2,506) in September for spreading false information about the hospitalization ahead of the local election in 2018, overturning an earlier court decision that acquitted him of any wrongdoing.
By law, elected public officials lose their posts if they receive a sentence heavier than imprisonment or are fined more than 1 million won for violating the election law and political funding act.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
