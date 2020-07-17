Hyundai, six others to recall over 34,000 vehicles
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz Korea and five other companies will voluntarily recall more than 34,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Friday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with the components of vehicles they sell here.
The five other companies are Kia Motors Corp., Renault Samsung Motors Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., BMW and Hanbul Motors, which imports Peugeot and Citroen vehicles, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include a faulty air bag inflator in Hyundai's Avante compact, a faulty differential gear system in Mercedes-Benz's AMG G63 SUV and the lack of durability in BMW 330i xDrive sedan's tie rods, it said.
The companies have either begun repair and replacement services this week or will gradually start the services in the coming weeks. Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
2
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
3
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
4
(4th LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases fall below 50; imported infections, those at churches persist
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
Design flaw blamed for patrol boats' engine malfunction
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea on alert over imported virus cases coming from Iraq
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea on alert over imported virus cases coming from Iraq
-
5
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day