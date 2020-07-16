FM Kang to discuss anti-virus cooperation with MIKTA partners
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will host a virtual meeting this week with her counterparts from Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia to discuss ways to boost cooperation during the coronavirus pandemic, her office said Thursday.
The group of five middle-power nations, known as MIKTA by the countries' initials, was created in 2013 as an informal multilateral consultative body with an aim to promote their partnership. South Korea is the group's chair for this year.
In the virtual meeting, slated for Friday, the top diplomats of the member countries are expected to exchange views on ways to strengthen multilateralism and promote development in MIKTA members during the COVID-19 outbreak, ministry spokesperson Kim In-chul told a press briefing.
In April, they adopted a joint statement affirming their commitment to working in solidarity in the battle against the novel virus and coordinating responses so as to minimize damage from the disease and unnecessary interference in economic activities.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
2
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
3
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
4
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
1
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
4
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
5
(4th LD) Search for missing Seoul mayor continues late into night
-
1
Two members of K-pop band iKON injured in DUI car accident
-
2
TikTok fined in S. Korea over privacy issue
-
3
N. Korea lashes out at Pompeo over anti-China remarks
-
4
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
5
(3rd LD) City to open probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by late Seoul mayor