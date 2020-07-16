NEXENTIRE 5,330 DN 10

CHONGKUNDANG 120,000 DN 5,500

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,440 DN 80

KCC 144,500 UP 4,500

KISWire 15,800 DN 100

LotteFood 339,000 DN 2,000

KAL 18,200 UP 700

BukwangPharm 33,900 DN 1,650

ILJIN MATERIALS 50,900 DN 600

AmoreG 54,700 UP 1,400

HyundaiMtr 110,000 UP 1,000

TaekwangInd 709,000 DN 6,000

SsangyongCement 4,940 DN 20

Donga Socio Holdings 95,900 UP 1,300

SK hynix 82,700 DN 300

Youngpoong 495,000 DN 4,500

HyundaiEng&Const 35,350 UP 650

CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,350 UP 1,650

SamsungF&MIns 185,000 UP 4,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,500 DN 950

Kogas 26,150 DN 150

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP11900 DN300

KiaMtr 35,300 UP 100

DB INSURANCE 49,150 UP 1,200

DaelimInd 89,400 UP 2,400

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,200 DN 2,200

ShinhanGroup 30,050 UP 250

HITEJINRO 42,350 DN 1,000

Yuhan 51,100 DN 300

CJ LOGISTICS 163,000 UP 2,000

DOOSAN 38,850 0

Hanwha 23,550 DN 600

DB HiTek 30,900 DN 950

CJ 88,200 DN 700

JWPHARMA 33,750 DN 150

LGInt 15,000 0

DongkukStlMill 5,890 UP 40

SBC 10,550 DN 150

Hyundai M&F INS 23,600 UP 900

Daesang 26,700 DN 600

(MORE)