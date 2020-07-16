KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
NEXENTIRE 5,330 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 120,000 DN 5,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,440 DN 80
KCC 144,500 UP 4,500
KISWire 15,800 DN 100
LotteFood 339,000 DN 2,000
KAL 18,200 UP 700
BukwangPharm 33,900 DN 1,650
ILJIN MATERIALS 50,900 DN 600
AmoreG 54,700 UP 1,400
HyundaiMtr 110,000 UP 1,000
TaekwangInd 709,000 DN 6,000
SsangyongCement 4,940 DN 20
Donga Socio Holdings 95,900 UP 1,300
SK hynix 82,700 DN 300
Youngpoong 495,000 DN 4,500
HyundaiEng&Const 35,350 UP 650
CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,350 UP 1,650
SamsungF&MIns 185,000 UP 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,500 DN 950
Kogas 26,150 DN 150
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP11900 DN300
KiaMtr 35,300 UP 100
DB INSURANCE 49,150 UP 1,200
DaelimInd 89,400 UP 2,400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,200 DN 2,200
ShinhanGroup 30,050 UP 250
HITEJINRO 42,350 DN 1,000
Yuhan 51,100 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 163,000 UP 2,000
DOOSAN 38,850 0
Hanwha 23,550 DN 600
DB HiTek 30,900 DN 950
CJ 88,200 DN 700
JWPHARMA 33,750 DN 150
LGInt 15,000 0
DongkukStlMill 5,890 UP 40
SBC 10,550 DN 150
Hyundai M&F INS 23,600 UP 900
Daesang 26,700 DN 600
