KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SKNetworks 5,090 UP 30
ORION Holdings 13,000 DN 50
DONGSUH 17,500 UP 1,350
Binggrae 62,200 UP 900
GCH Corp 24,250 DN 50
POSCO CHEMICAL 75,800 DN 1,600
BoryungPharm 15,550 DN 250
L&L 10,950 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,050 UP 50
HYUNDAI STEEL 23,600 UP 1,200
Hyosung 66,000 UP 700
Shinsegae 217,000 UP 7,000
LG Corp. 73,400 DN 200
Nongshim 376,500 DN 7,000
LOTTE 31,450 UP 100
SGBC 29,900 DN 250
LotteChilsung 101,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,090 UP 30
POSCO 186,500 0
SPC SAMLIP 73,600 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 179,000 DN 4,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,700 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 2,995 0
SamsungElec 53,800 DN 900
NHIS 8,750 UP 170
SK Discovery 36,700 UP 300
LS 37,050 DN 1,050
GC Corp 182,000 0
GS E&C 27,850 UP 700
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,200 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 386,000 DN 7,000
KPIC 127,500 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,570 UP 170
SKC 67,700 DN 1,100
GS Retail 36,850 UP 50
Ottogi 571,000 DN 4,000
IlyangPharm 60,800 DN 2,200
TAEYOUNG E&C 17,100 DN 300
Hanmi Science 35,700 UP 1,300
KSOE 91,000 0
