KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 23,700 DN 300
Hanssem 111,000 DN 2,500
OCI 44,950 UP 100
LS ELECTRIC 53,100 DN 1,200
KorZinc 364,500 DN 4,500
HyundaiMipoDock 31,750 UP 350
SamsungElecMech 127,000 DN 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,760 UP 10
SYC 42,850 DN 550
HtlShilla 72,000 UP 1,500
F&F 86,800 UP 900
MERITZ SECU 3,185 UP 35
UNID 41,450 DN 100
S-Oil 63,900 UP 400
IS DONGSEO 39,250 UP 650
DWS 22,100 0
S-1 87,500 UP 800
HDC HOLDINGS 8,750 UP 210
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 178,000 UP 500
HMM 5,000 UP 5
HYUNDAI WIA 40,150 DN 750
LG Innotek 163,500 DN 5,500
Hanchem 154,000 UP 5,500
Mobis 213,000 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,100 DN 250
KumhoPetrochem 89,000 UP 700
KEPCO 19,600 0
SamsungSecu 28,700 UP 350
KG DONGBU STL 12,300 UP 100
SKTelecom 218,000 0
S&T MOTIV 41,550 DN 750
HyundaiElev 49,100 DN 450
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 23,000 UP 450
Hanon Systems 9,420 DN 90
SK 236,000 DN 1,000
DAEKYO 4,070 DN 40
GKL 13,150 UP 100
Handsome 35,150 DN 850
Asiana Airlines 3,840 DN 35
COWAY 74,000 UP 3,100
