KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,700 UP 1,000
IBK 8,290 UP 30
NamhaeChem 7,660 UP 20
BGF 4,400 0
SamsungEng 12,400 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 109,500 DN 1,500
PanOcean 3,740 DN 10
SAMSUNG CARD 28,750 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 17,850 UP 100
KT 24,450 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL156000 DN1000
LOTTE TOUR 14,150 UP 100
LG Uplus 12,250 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 47,050 UP 700
KT&G 83,700 UP 3,000
DHICO 4,920 UP 140
LG Display 12,750 UP 50
Kangwonland 24,250 UP 250
NAVER 273,000 DN 13,500
Kakao 322,000 DN 15,500
NCsoft 879,000 DN 49,000
DSME 23,900 UP 150
DSINFRA 6,220 DN 100
DWEC 3,665 UP 65
Donga ST 88,800 UP 900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,150 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 384,000 DN 8,500
DongwonF&B 185,500 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 29,900 UP 100
LGH&H 1,339,000 DN 11,000
LGCHEM 523,000 DN 21,000
KEPCO E&C 15,700 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,700 UP 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,150 UP 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,600 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 74,500 DN 400
Celltrion 315,000 DN 1,000
Huchems 16,500 UP 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,200 UP 1,400
