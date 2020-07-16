LOTTE SHOPPING 81,700 UP 1,000

IBK 8,290 UP 30

NamhaeChem 7,660 UP 20

BGF 4,400 0

SamsungEng 12,400 DN 250

SAMSUNG C&T 109,500 DN 1,500

PanOcean 3,740 DN 10

SAMSUNG CARD 28,750 UP 50

CheilWorldwide 17,850 UP 100

KT 24,450 DN 250

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL156000 DN1000

LOTTE TOUR 14,150 UP 100

LG Uplus 12,250 DN 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 47,050 UP 700

KT&G 83,700 UP 3,000

DHICO 4,920 UP 140

LG Display 12,750 UP 50

Kangwonland 24,250 UP 250

NAVER 273,000 DN 13,500

Kakao 322,000 DN 15,500

NCsoft 879,000 DN 49,000

DSME 23,900 UP 150

DSINFRA 6,220 DN 100

DWEC 3,665 UP 65

Donga ST 88,800 UP 900

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,150 DN 200

CJ CheilJedang 384,000 DN 8,500

DongwonF&B 185,500 DN 3,000

KEPCO KPS 29,900 UP 100

LGH&H 1,339,000 DN 11,000

LGCHEM 523,000 DN 21,000

KEPCO E&C 15,700 DN 150

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,700 UP 200

HALLA HOLDINGS 27,150 UP 150

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,600 DN 200

LGELECTRONICS 74,500 DN 400

Celltrion 315,000 DN 1,000

Huchems 16,500 UP 300

DAEWOONG PHARM 107,000 DN 2,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,200 UP 1,400

(MORE)