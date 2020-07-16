KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 47,750 UP 1,750
LOTTE Himart 32,250 DN 550
GS 35,900 UP 150
CJ CGV 19,550 DN 300
LIG Nex1 31,100 DN 150
Fila Holdings 36,450 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 110,500 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 28,050 UP 250
HANWHA LIFE 1,515 UP 40
AMOREPACIFIC 165,000 UP 3,000
LF 12,150 DN 50
FOOSUNG 8,260 UP 260
SK Innovation 124,500 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 22,550 DN 600
KBFinancialGroup 35,950 UP 300
Hansae 11,300 UP 600
LG HAUSYS 65,200 DN 2,100
Youngone Corp 25,400 DN 600
KOLON IND 35,000 DN 600
HanmiPharm 251,000 UP 13,500
BNK Financial Group 5,210 UP 50
emart 114,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY253 50 UP450
KOLMAR KOREA 45,700 UP 1,700
HANJINKAL 97,400 DN 1,600
DoubleUGames 75,300 DN 3,800
CUCKOO 82,500 UP 400
COSMAX 93,800 UP 2,000
MANDO 24,350 UP 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 732,000 DN 17,000
INNOCEAN 46,850 DN 450
Doosan Bobcat 25,450 DN 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,800 DN 350
Netmarble 124,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S240000 UP1000
ORION 137,000 UP 2,000
BGF Retail 128,000 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 161,000 UP 11,000
HDC-OP 21,350 UP 300
WooriFinancialGroup 8,890 UP 100
(END)
