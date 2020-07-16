(LEAD) Samsung heir visits electronics parts maker amid uncertainties
(ATTN: ADDS more info from 11th para, 2nd photo)
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong on Thursday visited its electronics components manufacturing unit to check on the company's future strategy amid global uncertainties.
Lee, the de facto leader of the top conglomerate Samsung Group, visited Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co.'s plant in Busan, which produces automotive multi layer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs).
MLCC is a core component used in almost every electronics item, feeding necessary electricity need.
Samsung said Lee discussed Samsung Electro-Mechanics' plan for its automotive MLCC business, as demand for such products is expected to sharply increase on the back of developments in electric vehicles, autonomous driving technology, as well as 5G and artificial intelligence solutions.
"The pace of change is getting faster," Lee said. "We should lead innovation from the front."
Lee previously met with Samsung Electro-Mechanics officials in June last year and checked on their investment and growth strategies.
Lee's latest visit marks his seventh on-site inspection of Samsung's business units this year.
Starting with Samsung Electronics' plants in Brazil in January, Lee had visited the company's smartphone factory, chip research center and consumer electronics unit in South Korea.
He also inspected Samsung Display Co. and Semes Co., an affiliate that produces semiconductors and display manufacturing equipment.
In his recent visits, Lee has been consistently emphasizing that Samsung needs to overcome global uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and renewed tensions between the United States and China.
Lee's on-site inspection also comes amid speculation that the prosecution could indict the heir apparent later this month over the controversial merger of two Samsung units.
Prosecutors suspect that Lee and the group's senior executives were involved in a calibrated scheme to intentionally lower the value of Samsung C&T Corp. prior to its merger with Cheil Industries Inc. in 2015, so as to facilitate Lee's managerial succession from his ailing father, Lee Kun-hee.
An independent panel of experts -- made up of civil activists, legal experts and others -- concluded last month that prosecutors should not indict Lee.
But since the panel's decision is not legally binding, there has been speculation that prosecutors could push for the indictment of Lee.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
1
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
4
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
5
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
TikTok fined in S. Korea over privacy issue
-
3
New virus infections spike again to above 60 on surge in imported cases
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump wants another N.K. summit only if progress is likely: Pompeo
-
5
Workhorse reliever announces retirement for 2nd time