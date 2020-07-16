Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
(3rd LD) New virus infections spike again to above 60 on surge in imported cases
SEOUL -- South Korea's new virus cases bounced back to surpass 60 again on Thursday as imported cases continued to rise amid a slowdown in local infections.
The country added 61 cases, including 47 imported cases, raising the total caseload to 13,612, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
(LEAD) Highest court remands Gyeonggi governor's case to lower court, effectively saving his governorship
SEOUL -- Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung will retain his position, as the Supreme Court on Thursday sent his case back to a lower court, in a decision that salvaged his political career.
The Council of Supreme Court Justices, the highest body in judicial administration, deliberated the case, in which Lee's governorship, as well as his political fate as one of the ruling party's potential presidential candidates, was at stake.
Moon asks lawmakers to 'institutionalize' inter-Korean summit accords
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in requested Thursday the National Assembly ratify inter-Korean summit accords, saying bipartisan support is needed to move forward the "vulnerable" peace process.
"Peace on the Korean Peninsula is still vulnerable," he said, addressing the opening ceremony of South Korea's 21st National Assembly.
Moon vows full measures against housing price hikes, calls for parliament's support
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday his government will use all available measures in the fight against property speculation and soaring housing prices, especially around the capital area.
He vowed to "listen to the voice of opposition parties" demanding the expansion of the housing supply and to push actively for necessary steps.
(3rd LD) BOK keeps rate steady, warns of sharper-than-expected contraction
SEOUL -- As widely expected, the Bank of Korea (BOK) kept the policy rate frozen at 0.5 percent Thursday to gauge the impact of previous rate cuts but warned that Asia's fourth-largest economy would contract at a sharper-than-expected clip amid the prolonged pandemic-caused slump.
The BOK decision to stand pat follows two rate reductions. The central bank sent the policy rate to the record low level on May 28, about two months after it delivered its first emergency rate reduction in over a decade, slashing the key rate by half a percentage point to 0.75 percent.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks close lower on profit-taking, mixed economic signals
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed lower Thursday on investors' profit-taking amid mixed economic signals. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 18.12 points, or 0.82 percent, to close at 2,183.76. Trading volume was high at about 775 million shares worth some 1.5 trillion won (US$1.2 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 435 to 403.
