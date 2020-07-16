Former Kolon chairman indicted in drug development scandal

Prosecutors also alleged that Lee, who stepped down from the chairman's post in November 2018, was involved in listing fraud of Kolon TissueGene, a U.S. subsidiary that played a key role in the development of Invossa. Lee is suspected of inducing an equity investment worth $10 million from the Export-Import Bank of Korea without disclosing that Kolon TissueGene was ordered by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to suspend clinical trials for Invossa in June 2016.