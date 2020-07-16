14 more USFK-affiliated Americans test positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Fourteen more Americans affiliated with the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arrival in South Korea, the U.S. military said Thursday, amid growing concerns over a surge in imported virus cases.
USFK has seen a marked increase in the number of COVID-19 patients among newly assigned service members and related personnel in recent weeks along with the fast spread of the virus in the U.S.
The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related infections to 88. Of them, 52 were reported in July.
Of the 14 new patients, 12 were service members and two were dependents, and they tested positive after arriving here between July 9 and 15, according to USFK.
Nine soldiers and two family members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on a U.S. government-chartered flight. The remaining three arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, from their home country on commercial flights, it added.
Of them, five individuals displayed "very minor symptoms," such as a headache or runny nose, USFK said. It is not immediately known if they were symptomatic before their departure.
"All individuals were tested prior to entering quarantine, and have since been transferred to an isolation facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases on either Camp Humphreys or Osan Air Base," USFK said in a statement.
All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo the virus test and are quarantined for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.
On Thursday, South Korea added 47 imported COVID-19 cases, which is the highest since March 25 when the figure stood at 51, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The local infections were 14, and the country's total caseload came to 13,612.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
1
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
4
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
5
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
TikTok fined in S. Korea over privacy issue
-
3
(3rd LD) Trump wants another N.K. summit only if progress is likely: Pompeo
-
4
New virus infections spike again to above 60 on surge in imported cases
-
5
Workhorse reliever announces retirement for 2nd time