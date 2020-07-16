U.S. Embassy to resume nonimmigrant visa services for student, exchange program participants
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Embassy in Seoul said Thursday it will resume nonimmigrant visa services for students and exchange program participants, partially rolling back the suspension of all visa operations put in place over coronavirus fears.
The new measure will take effect Monday, the embassy said.
"The United States Embassy in Seoul will resume certain nonimmigrant visa services for F, M and J nonimmigrant visa applicants. While the Embassy will process applications as soon as practicable, applicants may experience increased wait times due to substantial backlogs," it said in a press release.
In March, the embassy announced the suspension of all routine visa interviews in line with a State Department measure to respond to the virus pandemic as Seoul was seen as a country hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, with a surge in cases from its southeastern region.
South Korea has flattened the curve on the back of aggressive containment efforts, with its daily virus cases hovering at 40-60 in recent weeks. Its total caseload stood at 13,612 on Thursday.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
1
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
4
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
5
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
TikTok fined in S. Korea over privacy issue
-
3
New virus infections spike again to above 60 on surge in imported cases
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump wants another N.K. summit only if progress is likely: Pompeo
-
5
Workhorse reliever announces retirement for 2nd time