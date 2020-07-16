S. Korea extends travel ban on 6 countries in Middle East, Africa
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea extended its travel ban on six countries in the Middle East and Africa for another six months, given the unabating security risks in the regions, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
The extension applies to Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Afghanistan and Libya and also parts of the Philippines, and it takes effect on Aug. 1, the ministry said in a statement.
The decision was made based on the conclusion that these areas are suffering political unrest and exposed to constant risks of terrorist attacks, which will likely continue for a considerable period of time, the ministry said.
Seoul has banned travel to Iraq, Syria, Somalia and Afghanistan since 2007. It imposed restrictive measure for Yemen in 2011 and Libya in 2014.
elly@yna.co.kr
