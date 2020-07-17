Trump said he didn't like dealing with Moon, that S. Koreans were 'terrible': governor

"We had a friendly and productive conversation on a range of topics related to Maryland and the National Governors Association," he wrote. "At the end of the call, I jokingly said: 'By the way, the president said that instead of working with South Korea, I should have just called you to get tests. If I had known it was that easy, I could have saved a heck of a lot of effort!' He chuckled, but there wasn't much else to say."