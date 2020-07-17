Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:05 July 17, 2020

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 17.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung survives (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov. Lee Jae-myung returns to competition for upcoming presidential election (Kookmin Daily)
-- President Moon says he will listen to calls for expanding supply to stabilize housing prices (Donga llbo)
-- Seoul Shinmun marks 116th anniversary (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung retains his governorship (Segye Times)
-- Former presidential official alleged to be implicated in fraud scandal involving private equity fund, Optimus Asset Management (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't considers creating new urban community with 20,000 houses in central Seoul (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Insolvent private funds worth 6 tln won pose threats to S. Korean financial sector (Hankyoreh)
-- Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung resuscitated (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon vows to listen to opposition parties' voices to expand housing supply (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Jobs for seniors outnumber those for young adults (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Gyeonggi governor acquitted by the Supreme Court (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon urges Assembly to support 'Korean New Deal,' peace drive (Korea Herald)
-- Moon calls for Assembly's support in opening speech (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!