Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 17.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung survives (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov. Lee Jae-myung returns to competition for upcoming presidential election (Kookmin Daily)
-- President Moon says he will listen to calls for expanding supply to stabilize housing prices (Donga llbo)
-- Seoul Shinmun marks 116th anniversary (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung retains his governorship (Segye Times)
-- Former presidential official alleged to be implicated in fraud scandal involving private equity fund, Optimus Asset Management (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't considers creating new urban community with 20,000 houses in central Seoul (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Insolvent private funds worth 6 tln won pose threats to S. Korean financial sector (Hankyoreh)
-- Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung resuscitated (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon vows to listen to opposition parties' voices to expand housing supply (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Jobs for seniors outnumber those for young adults (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Gyeonggi governor acquitted by the Supreme Court (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon urges Assembly to support 'Korean New Deal,' peace drive (Korea Herald)
-- Moon calls for Assembly's support in opening speech (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
2
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
3
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
4
(4th LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases fall below 50; imported infections, those at churches persist
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
Design flaw blamed for patrol boats' engine malfunction
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea on alert over imported virus cases coming from Iraq
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea on alert over imported virus cases coming from Iraq
-
5
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day