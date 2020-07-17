Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:02 July 17, 2020

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/21 Sunny 60

Incheon 27/21 Sunny 60

Suwon 30/20 Sunny 60

Cheongju 31/21 Sunny 60

Daejeon 30/20 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 32/21 Sunny 70

Gangneung 27/19 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 29/20 Sunny 60

Gwangju 29/20 Sunny 70

Jeju 27/21 Cloudy 20

Daegu 30/17 Cloudy 20

Busan 26/19 Cloudy 0
(END)

