Seoul stocks open higher on improved U.S. retail sales
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Friday, as estimate-beating U.S. retail sales data boosted economic rebound hopes in the world's largest economy.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 11.32 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,195.08 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The gains came after U.S. retail sales in June jumped 7.5 percent from a month ago, after an 18.2 percent hike in May.
The data fueled expectations of a recovery in the United States, one of South Korea's largest trade partners.
In Seoul, large caps traded mixed.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics rose 1.12 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix adding 0.48 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor jumped 2.27 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO climbed 1.07 percent.
Among decliners, pharmaceutical giant Samsung BioLogics lost 1.23 percent.
Internet giant Naver lost 2.69 percent, with its rival Kakao falling 2.27 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,204.05 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.55 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
2
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
3
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
4
(4th LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases fall below 50; imported infections, those at churches persist
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
Trump said he didn't like dealing with Moon, that S. Koreans were 'terrible': governor
-
3
Design flaw blamed for patrol boats' engine malfunction
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea on alert over imported virus cases coming from Iraq
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea on alert over imported virus cases coming from Iraq