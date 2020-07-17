LG to take part in Europe's largest consumer electronics fair
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Friday it will participate in Europe's largest consumer electronics fair despite concerns of the novel coronavirus.
The South Korean tech firm said it will take part in the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) 2020 scheduled to take place from Sept. 3 to 5 in Berlin.
LG said its Chief Technology Officer Park Il-pyung will be one of the speakers at the tech expo's press conference on the opening day and will introduce the company's vision in the era of "new normal" sparked by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
This year's IFA will be scaled down due to the pandemic and will limit the number of daily visitors.
LG said it will actively use "contactless measures" to introduce its products and ideas.
Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics Co. said last month it will not join this year's IFA due to virus concerns.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
2
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
3
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
4
(4th LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases fall below 50; imported infections, those at churches persist
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
Trump said he didn't like dealing with Moon, that S. Koreans were 'terrible': governor
-
3
Design flaw blamed for patrol boats' engine malfunction
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea on alert over imported virus cases coming from Iraq
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea on alert over imported virus cases coming from Iraq