K League's Suwon Samsung Bluewings terminate head coach's contract
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean football club Suwon Samsung Bluewings announced Friday they've parted ways with head coach Lee Lim-saeng.
The K League 1 team added that Lee's top assistant, Joo Seung-jin, will serve as interim head coach until a new bench boss is hired.
Lee, who had taken over early 2019, offered to resign late Thursday with six months left in his current deal. Suwon said Friday the coach and the club agreed to terminate the contract.
Lee led Suwon to the FA Cup title last year, but the club finished eighth among 12 teams in the league table.
This year, Suwon are in eighth place with 10 points from two wins, four draws and five losses. They have advanced to the quarterfinals in the FA Cup.
Joo, 45, has been on Suwon's bench since last season. Previously, he had been the director of Suwon's youth academy.
He will make his interim coaching debut Sunday against Seongnam FC.
