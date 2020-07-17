Britain labels N.K. as human rights priority country for 5th straight year
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The British government has designated North Korea as a human rights priority country for the fifth consecutive year.
In the "Human Rights and Democracy: 2019 Foreign and Commonwealth Office" report released Thursday, the British foreign office claimed that the North's human rights situation showed no improvement last year. It labeled the North as a human rights priority country along with 29 others, including China and Russia.
North Korea continued to "exert control over nearly every aspect of citizens' lives: they were told what to believe, what to consume and where they could travel," the British government said.
The report pointed out that North Korean authorities continue to deny allegations of human rights violations and refuse to let human rights experts into the country.
"They continued to refuse to cooperate with the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights or with the U.N. Special Rapporteur on the situation of Human Rights in North Korea," it said.
North Korea has long been labeled as one of the world's worst human rights violators. The regime does not tolerate dissent, holds hundreds of thousands of people in political prison camps and keeps tight control over outside information.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
2
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
3
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
4
(4th LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases fall below 50; imported infections, those at churches persist
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
Trump said he didn't like dealing with Moon, that S. Koreans were 'terrible': governor
-
3
Design flaw blamed for patrol boats' engine malfunction
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea on alert over imported virus cases coming from Iraq
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea on alert over imported virus cases coming from Iraq