SK invests additional 100 bln won in Chinese copper foil maker
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- SK Holdings Co. said Friday it has invested an additional 100 billion won (US$83 million) in Chinese copper foil manufacturer Lingbao Wason Copper Foil in the latest move to solidify its electric vehicle (EV) battery business.
The move came 15 months after the holding firm of South Korean energy and telecoms conglomerate SK Group invested 270 billion won in Lingbao Wason Copper Foil, becoming the second-largest shareholder of the Chinese company.
Lingbao Wason Copper Foil is the world's largest manufacturer of copper foil, a material used as the negative electrode current collector of a lithium ion battery.
SK Holdings has made a series of investments in foreign companies in recent years as part of its efforts to diversify its revenue sources.
In May, SK Holdings Co. invested 8 billion won in Singapore's Hummingbird Bioscience, which focuses on the development of novel antibody-based therapeutics.
Last year, SK Holdings invested about $5 million in the Chinese biotech company Harbour BioMed.
In 2017, SK Holdings invested $1 billion in Eureka Midstream, a U.S. midstream energy company handling the gathering, transportation and compression of natural gas.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul city to hold mayoral funeral for Park Won-soon, unveils note
-
2
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
3
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
4
(4th LD) Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing: police
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases fall below 50; imported infections, those at churches persist
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
Trump said he didn't like dealing with Moon, that S. Koreans were 'terrible': governor
-
3
Design flaw blamed for patrol boats' engine malfunction
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea on alert over imported virus cases coming from Iraq
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea on alert over imported virus cases coming from Iraq