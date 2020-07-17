Seoul stocks extend gains late Friday morning amid stimulus hopes
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Friday morning on the back of growing expectations for stimulus measures in major economies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 14.02 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,197.78 as of 11:20 a.m.
The gains were fueled by stimulus efforts in Europe and the United States.
The European Central Bank kept its large-scale emergency monetary stimulus unchanged, citing the ongoing economic impact of the new coronavirus pandemic.
Investor sentiment further improved on reports that the U.S. Senate is likely to roll out a virus relief package worth some US$1 trillion next week.
Most large caps traded higher in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 1.12 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 0.48 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics dipped 1.64 percent, with leading chemical maker LG Chem losing 1.53 percent.
South Korea's largest automaker, Hyundai Motor, jumped 2.73 percent, with giant steelmaker POSCO climbing 0.54 percent.
Internet giant Naver added 2.01 percent, with its rival Kakao advancing 0.78 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,205.95 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.35 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
