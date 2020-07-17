Moon urges prudent approach on levying more capital gains taxes on stock investors
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday stressed the need to encourage retail stock investors here, in response to a strong backlash to the government's announced proposal to expand South Korea's capital gains taxes on equity investment.
"It should not be (implemented in) a way to shrink the stock market or discourage retail investors," the president was quoted as saying by Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok at a press briefing.
Moon pointed out that the nation's retail investors, often called "gaemi," or ants, have played a role in propping up the local stock market amid the COVID-19 crisis, Kang added.
The finance ministry earlier announced a scheme to impose taxes of up to 25 percent on annual capital gains exceeding 20 million won (US$16,000) for retail investors starting in 2023.
