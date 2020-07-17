Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korea says Britain will 'pay price' for imposing sanctions
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Denouncing Britain's recent sanctions imposed on two North Korean organizations, the communist country threatened Saturday that the European country will be "made to pay the price."
Earlier this week, Britain blacklisted 49 individuals and organizations under its new human rights regime. With the decision, two North Korean organizations, believed to be involved in the forced labor, torture and killings of prisoners in gulags in the country, were banned from entering Britain and channeling funds through British banks.
Issuing a Q&A report through its state news wire, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korea denounced the British decision as "a provocation" that follows the United States' "hostile policy" toward the North.
------------
N.K. paper urges thorough preparations against monsoons to minimize damage
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Monday urged its people to brace for the upcoming summer monsoon season, calling preventive efforts against floods a "war" to support the country's efforts to overcome economic difficulties.
"Damage from floods can be prevented as long as we remain well prepared in advance," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the ruling Workers' Party, said in an article. "Only complaining, hoping for luck and habitually responding to this work would end up causing irreversible consequences."
The paper called the fight against the monsoon season a "war" to safeguard the party's push for a "frontal breakthrough" in the farming sector.
------------
N.K. paper warns against following 'bourgeois culture'
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Monday warned against the inflow of foreign "bourgeois culture," and urged its people to adhere to the lifestyle of socialism.
The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the North's ruling Workers' Party, made the appeal in an article calling the bourgeois culture "a rotten lifestyle that turns people into a mentally and physically disabled person."
"Our enemies are running mad to shake the foundations of socialism and corrupt our people by infiltrating the depraved culture and lifestyle of the bourgeois, while tightening economic restraints against us," it said.
------------
N.K. paper calls for tightened anti-virus measures
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean newspaper called Tuesday for people to stay on maximum alert against the new coronavirus, saying they should not even touch objects drifting in the sea.
The Minju Joson, the North's cabinet newspaper, said that the country should not let its guard down "until the risk of the inflow of virus infections is completely eliminated."
"We must eradicate even the slightest room for transmission of the virus," the paper said.
------------
N.K.'s paper stresses antivirus efforts at major gateways for trade
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Wednesday stressed the importance of antivirus efforts at the country's major seaports and land-based gateways for trade as the communist state is striving to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus.
North Korea's media outlets have intensified calls for people not to lower their guard against COVID-19 since leader Kim Jong-un demanded "maximum alert," saying complacency will lead to an "unimaginable and irretrievable crisis."
"Stepped-up inspection and quarantine efforts are underway on imported goods," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said in an article. "Inspection and quarantine on goods at border areas, seaports and railway stations are strictly being carried out."
------------
N. Korea lashes out at Pompeo over anti-China remarks
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Wednesday lashed out at U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his recent anti-China remarks, warning against interfering with affairs of other countries and "muddling up" public opinion.
Earlier this week, Pompeo said that China's maritime claims to resources in the South China Sea are "unlawful" and criticized the Communist Party of China (CPC) for bullying countries in the region.
His remarks drew strong rebuke from Beijing, which marked the latest in a series of recent clashes that have deepened a rivalry between the world's two most powerful countries.
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
5
Friends, family bid final farewell to Seoul mayor
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon 'shocked' by Seoul mayor's death, sends condolence flowers
-
4
S. Korea reports 35 new virus cases, number down for 4th straight day
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 35 new virus cases, number down for 4th straight day
-
1
Trump said he didn't like dealing with Moon, that S. Koreans were 'terrible': governor
-
2
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
3
Seoul mayor's ex-secretary makes new sexual harassment allegations
-
4
Design flaw blamed for patrol boats' engine malfunction
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea on alert over imported virus cases coming from Iraq