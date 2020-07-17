Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
Biegun emphasizes U.S. readiness to engage in talks with N.K.
WASHINGTON, July 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun has emphasized Washington's readiness to engage in dialogue with North Korea, the State Department said Friday.
Biegun, who doubles as the top U.S. envoy for North Korea, delivered the position in meetings with Japanese officials during his visit to Tokyo on Thursday and Friday, the department said in a press release.
"Deputy Secretary Biegun emphasized continued U.S. readiness to engage in dialogue with the DPRK," it said, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
U.S. sends surveillance plane to air base in Japan: aviation tracker
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- The United States has deployed a surveillance aircraft to one of its air bases in Japan, an aviation tracker has said, for a possible mission near the Korean Peninsula.
An RC-135S Cobra Ball plane departed Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska for Kadena Air Base in Japan's Okinawa, Aircraft Spots said in a Twitter post Sunday, without elaborating on the exact time of its flight.
On Saturday, the aviation tracker said RC-135U Combat Sent departed the Kadena base for a mission in the East Sea.
N.K. official involved in missile development removed from British blacklist
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Britain has removed a senior North Korean official deeply involved in the communist state's missile development from its blacklist subject to financial asset freezes and other sanctions.
Ri Pyong-chol, a vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the North's ruling Workers' Party, was taken off the blacklist which was recently updated on the website of the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), a body under the British finance ministry.
The OFSI said the removal is in line with the European Union's decision to lift Ri from its sanctions list in July 2019. It did not provide further explanation.
Trump wants another N.K. summit only if progress is likely: Pompeo
WASHINGTON, July 15 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump would hold another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un only if the two sides are likely to make progress on the agreement they reached during their first summit in Singapore, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday.
Pompeo dismissed the notion that the leaders could meet again before the U.S. presidential election in November, suggesting there isn't enough time before then.
But he said there is more discussion taking place between Washington and Pyongyang than publicly noticed and expressed hope they will have senior-level discussions "before too long."
Pompeo says he hopes to see another U.S.-N.K. summit, but remains skeptical
WASHINGTON, July 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that he hopes to see another U.S.-North Korea summit this year, but remains skeptical it will happen.
In an interview with Fox News, Pompeo said he has yet to see evidence that the two sides could make progress by bringing the two countries' leaders together for what would be their fourth meeting.
"We're not going to have a summit, we're not going to bring Chairman Kim and President Trump together unless there's something they can accomplish," he said, stating Washington's position on the possibility of another summit to discuss North Korea's denuclearization.
Britain labels N.K. as human rights priority country for 5th straight year
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The British government has designated North Korea as a human rights priority country for the fifth consecutive year.
In the "Human Rights and Democracy: 2019 Foreign and Commonwealth Office" report released Thursday, the British foreign office claimed that the North's human rights situation showed no improvement last year. It labeled the North as a human rights priority country along with 29 others, including China and Russia.
North Korea continued to "exert control over nearly every aspect of citizens' lives: they were told what to believe, what to consume and where they could travel," the British government said.
