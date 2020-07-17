KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12100 UP200
KiaMtr 36,800 UP 1,500
DB INSURANCE 47,950 DN 1,200
SamsungElec 54,400 UP 600
NHIS 8,870 UP 120
SK Discovery 35,250 DN 1,450
LS 38,250 UP 1,200
GC Corp 187,000 UP 5,000
GS E&C 27,250 DN 600
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,100 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 383,500 DN 2,500
KPIC 124,500 DN 3,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,910 UP 340
SKC 67,600 DN 100
SPC SAMLIP 70,600 DN 3,000
SAMSUNG SDS 180,500 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,450 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 2,985 DN 10
GS Retail 36,700 DN 150
POSCO 186,500 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,060 DN 30
Ottogi 567,000 DN 4,000
Donga Socio Holdings 96,200 UP 300
Hanwha 23,650 UP 100
DB HiTek 31,350 UP 450
CJ 87,800 DN 400
HyundaiEng&Const 34,950 DN 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,550 UP 200
JWPHARMA 34,000 UP 250
LGInt 15,200 UP 200
DongkukStlMill 5,810 DN 80
SK hynix 82,900 UP 200
SBC 10,450 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 23,850 UP 250
Youngpoong 489,500 DN 5,500
SamsungF&MIns 185,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 29,400 UP 1,900
Kogas 26,100 DN 50
IlyangPharm 69,200 UP 8,400
ORION Holdings 13,000 0
(MORE)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon 'shocked' by Seoul mayor's death, sends condolence flowers
-
4
S. Korea reports 35 new virus cases, number down for 4th straight day
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 35 new virus cases, number down for 4th straight day
-
1
Trump said he didn't like dealing with Moon, that S. Koreans were 'terrible': governor
-
2
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
3
Design flaw blamed for patrol boats' engine malfunction
-
4
Seoul mayor's ex-secretary makes new sexual harassment allegations
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea on alert over imported virus cases coming from Iraq