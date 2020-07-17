KISWire 15,700 DN 100

LotteFood 334,000 DN 5,000

NEXENTIRE 5,370 UP 40

CHONGKUNDANG 121,500 UP 1,500

Daesang 26,100 DN 600

KCC 141,000 DN 3,500

SKNetworks 5,130 UP 40

AmoreG 54,800 UP 100

HyundaiMtr 117,500 UP 7,500

BukwangPharm 34,750 UP 850

ILJIN MATERIALS 50,500 DN 400

TaekwangInd 712,000 UP 3,000

SsangyongCement 4,960 UP 20

KAL 18,100 DN 100

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,440 0

LG Corp. 72,200 DN 1,200

POSCO CHEMICAL 76,400 UP 600

BoryungPharm 15,700 UP 150

L&L 11,000 UP 50

LOTTE Fine Chem 45,800 DN 250

HYUNDAI STEEL 23,900 UP 300

Shinsegae 215,500 DN 1,500

Nongshim 370,500 DN 6,000

SGBC 29,800 DN 100

Hyosung 66,100 UP 100

LOTTE 31,300 DN 150

Binggrae 62,800 UP 600

GCH Corp 24,200 DN 50

LotteChilsung 100,500 DN 500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,100 DN 1,100

ShinhanGroup 29,750 DN 300

HITEJINRO 42,300 DN 50

Yuhan 50,800 DN 300

CJ LOGISTICS 160,000 DN 3,000

DOOSAN 38,450 DN 400

DaelimInd 88,900 DN 500

MERITZ SECU 3,285 UP 100

F&F 85,100 DN 1,700

HtlShilla 71,300 DN 700

Hanmi Science 35,400 DN 300

