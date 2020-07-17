KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KISWire 15,700 DN 100
LotteFood 334,000 DN 5,000
NEXENTIRE 5,370 UP 40
CHONGKUNDANG 121,500 UP 1,500
Daesang 26,100 DN 600
KCC 141,000 DN 3,500
SKNetworks 5,130 UP 40
AmoreG 54,800 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 117,500 UP 7,500
BukwangPharm 34,750 UP 850
ILJIN MATERIALS 50,500 DN 400
TaekwangInd 712,000 UP 3,000
SsangyongCement 4,960 UP 20
KAL 18,100 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,440 0
LG Corp. 72,200 DN 1,200
POSCO CHEMICAL 76,400 UP 600
BoryungPharm 15,700 UP 150
L&L 11,000 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,800 DN 250
HYUNDAI STEEL 23,900 UP 300
Shinsegae 215,500 DN 1,500
Nongshim 370,500 DN 6,000
SGBC 29,800 DN 100
Hyosung 66,100 UP 100
LOTTE 31,300 DN 150
Binggrae 62,800 UP 600
GCH Corp 24,200 DN 50
LotteChilsung 100,500 DN 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,100 DN 1,100
ShinhanGroup 29,750 DN 300
HITEJINRO 42,300 DN 50
Yuhan 50,800 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 160,000 DN 3,000
DOOSAN 38,450 DN 400
DaelimInd 88,900 DN 500
MERITZ SECU 3,285 UP 100
F&F 85,100 DN 1,700
HtlShilla 71,300 DN 700
Hanmi Science 35,400 DN 300
