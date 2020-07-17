KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungElecMech 131,000 UP 4,000
Hanssem 110,500 DN 500
TAEYOUNG E&C 16,950 DN 150
KSOE 89,400 DN 1,600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 23,900 UP 200
OCI 43,550 DN 1,400
LS ELECTRIC 52,800 DN 300
KorZinc 368,000 UP 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,690 DN 70
SYC 42,450 DN 400
HyundaiMipoDock 31,050 DN 700
LG Innotek 165,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 176,500 DN 1,500
HMM 5,020 UP 20
HYUNDAI WIA 40,600 UP 450
KumhoPetrochem 87,500 DN 1,500
Mobis 220,500 UP 7,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 23,850 DN 250
HDC HOLDINGS 8,750 0
S-1 87,700 UP 200
Hanchem 149,000 DN 5,000
IS DONGSEO 39,100 DN 150
DWS 22,200 UP 100
UNID 41,250 DN 200
S-Oil 63,300 DN 600
KEPCO 19,750 UP 150
SamsungSecu 29,250 UP 550
KG DONGBU STL 12,200 DN 100
SKTelecom 217,000 DN 1,000
S&T MOTIV 42,650 UP 1,100
HyundaiElev 49,200 UP 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,900 DN 100
Hanon Systems 9,700 UP 280
SK 234,000 DN 2,000
DAEKYO 4,070 0
GKL 12,950 DN 200
Handsome 34,700 DN 450
Asiana Airlines 3,830 DN 10
COWAY 76,400 UP 2,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,600 DN 1,100
