KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 8,200 DN 90
NamhaeChem 7,640 DN 20
DONGSUH 17,850 UP 350
BGF 4,360 DN 40
SamsungEng 12,300 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 110,000 UP 500
PanOcean 3,705 DN 35
SAMSUNG CARD 28,750 0
CheilWorldwide 17,950 UP 100
KT 24,300 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL155500 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 14,400 UP 250
LG Uplus 12,250 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 46,750 DN 300
KT&G 82,400 DN 1,300
DHICO 4,915 DN 5
LG Display 12,600 DN 150
Kangwonland 24,400 UP 150
NAVER 276,000 UP 3,000
Kakao 325,000 UP 3,000
NCsoft 880,000 UP 1,000
DSME 23,450 DN 450
DSINFRA 6,180 DN 40
DWEC 3,615 DN 50
Donga ST 89,100 UP 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,100 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 380,000 DN 4,000
DongwonF&B 185,500 0
KEPCO KPS 29,700 DN 200
LGH&H 1,345,000 UP 6,000
LGCHEM 516,000 DN 7,000
KEPCO E&C 15,700 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 65,000 UP 300
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,400 UP 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,900 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 75,700 UP 1,200
Celltrion 328,000 UP 13,000
Huchems 16,300 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 106,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,500 DN 700
