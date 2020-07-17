KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 48,650 UP 900
LOTTE Himart 32,050 DN 200
GS 36,000 UP 100
CJ CGV 19,500 DN 50
LIG Nex1 31,200 UP 100
Fila Holdings 36,250 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 114,000 UP 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 28,000 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 1,485 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 165,000 0
LF 12,200 UP 50
FOOSUNG 8,350 UP 90
SK Innovation 124,500 0
POONGSAN 22,550 0
KBFinancialGroup 35,650 DN 300
Hansae 11,300 0
LG HAUSYS 63,800 DN 1,400
Youngone Corp 25,150 DN 250
KOLON IND 35,300 UP 300
HanmiPharm 249,000 DN 2,000
BNK Financial Group 5,180 DN 30
emart 113,000 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY257 00 UP350
KOLMAR KOREA 45,350 DN 350
HANJINKAL 97,000 DN 400
DoubleUGames 75,200 DN 100
CUCKOO 83,200 UP 700
COSMAX 96,600 UP 2,800
MANDO 24,750 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 743,000 UP 11,000
INNOCEAN 47,600 UP 750
Doosan Bobcat 25,550 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,950 UP 150
Netmarble 126,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S241000 UP1000
ORION 138,000 UP 1,000
BGF Retail 129,000 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 164,000 UP 3,000
HDC-OP 21,100 DN 250
WooriFinancialGroup 8,820 DN 70
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes bestselling album in U.S. in H1
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon 'shocked' by Seoul mayor's death, sends condolence flowers
-
4
S. Korea reports 35 new virus cases, number down for 4th straight day
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 35 new virus cases, number down for 4th straight day
-
1
Trump said he didn't like dealing with Moon, that S. Koreans were 'terrible': governor
-
2
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
3
Design flaw blamed for patrol boats' engine malfunction
-
4
Seoul mayor's ex-secretary makes new sexual harassment allegations
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea on alert over imported virus cases coming from Iraq