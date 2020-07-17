Gov't revokes operation permits for 2 N.K. defector groups over leafleting
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Friday that it revoked the operation permits of two North Korean defector groups over their sending of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets into the communist nation.
The ministry said it revoked the operation permits of Fighters for a Free North Korea and Kuensaem after comprehensively reviewing related documents, including their final say.
Sending leaflets and other items to North Korea jeopardizes the safety of residents in the border and creates tension in the Korean Peninsula, the ministry said.
Losing operation permits would make it hard for the groups to raise money for their operations and activities, as revocation would make them ineligible for various benefits available to registered organizations.
