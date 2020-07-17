Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon, Abe exchange letters over heavy rain damage in Japan

All Headlines 16:11 July 17, 2020

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in has received a letter from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in response to his condolence message over recent heavy rain damage in the neighboring country, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.

Abe's letter was delivered to Moon the previous day, a week after Moon sent condolences to the prime minister in connection with massive damage caused by torrential rains that pummeled a wide swath of Japan, including Kyushu Island, this month, according to Moon's office. The rains caused a number of floods and landslides.

Abe expressed his "sincere gratitude" to Moon for the "message of warm condolence," Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release.

Abe added that his government would do its best for prompt rescue and disaster relief efforts and recovery of affected areas, it added.

Relations between Seoul and Tokyo remain strained, especially in the midst of Japan's bilateral export control apparently linked with longstanding disputes over shared history. Korea suffered Japan's brutal colonization from 1910-1945.

Moon and Abe had their last one-on-one summit talks in December 2019 on the sidelines of an annual trilateral gathering involving Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.

In this file photo, dated on Dec. 24, 2019, South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting in Chengdu, China. (Yonhap)

