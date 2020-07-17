Former MVP-winning pitcher putting up ugly numbers, mixed in with bad luck

Yang's fielding independent pitching (FIP), an ERA-like metric that accounts for only the outcomes that pitchers have control over, such as strikeouts, home runs and walks, is 5.23, more than a run lower than his ERA. It's still not pretty -- it puts him in 25th among 26 qualified pitchers -- but having a lower FIP than ERA usually means the pitcher has been unlucky and his ERA should fall in the future.