TWICE to hold online concert next month via Beyond Live platform
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- K-pop act TWICE will hold an online concert for its global fans next month using the Beyond Live platform owned by SM Entertainment and Naver, the group's agency said Friday.
The virtual concert, "Beyond Live - TWICE: World In A Day," will be held Aug. 9 on Beyond Live, a streaming concert platform created in partnership between SM Entertainment and Naver, South Korea's No. 1 web portal, according to JYP Entertainment.
The nine-piece girl group will be the first non-SM act to hold a concert on Beyond Live.
The new platform, which utilizes the latest augmented reality technology and allows real-time artists-to-audience interaction, made its debut in April through the virtual concert by SM project boy band SuperM.
Overseas travel limitations and restrictions on public gatherings due to COVID-19 have hampered South Korea's rising entertainment industry, led by the K-pop scene. But the pandemic-driven handicap also provided a golden opportunity, compelling K-pop stars, such as SuperM and BTS, and talent agencies to venture into the realm of ticketed online shows.
"With the successful world tour last year, TWICE has formed a solid global fanbase," JYP said in a statement.
TWICE will expand its activities to the digital space in line with the trend of the K-pop industry going online to engage with fans at home and abroad, the company added.
