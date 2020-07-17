Former Filipino amb. in S. Korea placed on Interpol's wanted list
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- A former Filipino ambassador to South Korea has been placed on Interpol's wanted list for alleged sexual harassment of a South Korean woman while staying here, police said Friday.
The former ambassador, 69, whose name remains withheld, was placed on the Red Notices whereby Interpol will ask its member states to cooperate in locating and arresting him, according to the National Police Agency.
He is accused of sexually harassing a South Korean woman while serving in Seoul in December. He reportedly stepped down from the post earlier this year after the woman came forward with the accusation.
A foreign ministry official in Seoul said that any incidents related to foreign diplomats have been sternly dealt with but declined to provide details on the latest case, including his identity, citing diplomatic relations with the Philippines and privacy protection.
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
5
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
3
S. Korea reports 35 new virus cases, number down for 4th straight day
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 35 new virus cases, number down for 4th straight day
-
5
(2nd LD) Political controversy erupts over mourning Seoul mayor's passing
-
1
Trump said he didn't like dealing with Moon, that S. Koreans were 'terrible': governor
-
2
Seoul mayor's ex-secretary makes new sexual harassment allegations
-
3
Design flaw blamed for patrol boats' engine malfunction
-
4
New virus cases hover around 60 for 2nd day, imported cases in focus
-
5
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report