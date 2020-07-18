Korean War hero Paik's pursuit of freedom, democracy ever more important today: U.S. official
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 17 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. State Department official on Friday paid tribute to the memory of Gen. Paik Sun-yup, a Korean War hero and South Korea's first four-star general, saying the freedom and democracy he fought for have become all the more important today.
Marc Knapper, deputy assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan, made the remark during a tribute webinar held one week after Paik died in South Korea at the age of 99. The late general was credited with leading key battles during the 1950-53 Korean War.
"I think Gen. Paik's service to not only the Republic of Korea but to this alliance really symbolized the fight for our shared values of freedom and democracy," Knapper said during the event hosted by the Korea Defense Veterans Association.
"These are values that the United States and the Republic of Korea share today and continue to uphold and continue to work for. And frankly in a region of the world that is increasingly under pressure -- these values are under pressure from others in the region -- and so more than ever, the values that Gen. Paik emblemized and symbolized are just so important," he said.
Knapper said he had the opportunity to meet the general on several occasions while serving at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul.
"It was always a really humbling experience to meet with him and to be in the presence of someone who had devoted the better part of his nearly 100-year life to serving his country and to serving the people of the Republic of Korea," he said.
Knapper said Paik's devotion to his country and the alliance inspired him to work to strengthen the two countries' friendship in an equally committed and steadfast manner.
Paik represented "the best" of South Korea and the alliance, he added.
In another tribute, former U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Vincent Brooks recalled his own encounters with Paik, starting when he was a lieutenant colonel commanding an infantry battalion in South Korea from 1996-1998.
Brooks said Paik remembered him when he returned to Korea some years later.
"How it would be that someone so distinguished who had met so many incredible luminaries of history would remember someone like me, it absolutely floored me," he said, adding that the late general could recount any battle he was in and any negotiation that preceded the creation of the armistice in 1953.
Paik could also share from memory who was in a given fighting position at any point in time and he knew people by their names, according to Brooks.
"He would meet you as you are and meet you as another person, hold you accountable, and not by saying things that would be harsh words of accountability, but rather simply by letting you know how important it was to keep going with the same battle that he'd been fighting for a long time -- that's a battle for the alliance and its value," Brooks said.
"We also have to remember the obligation that he's passed on to us, the obligation we have to pass on to each succeeding generation. We may not live to be 100 or 101 years old like he did, but for the time that we have, especially the time we have with one another, we have this obligation to carry," he added.
