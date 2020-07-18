Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Pentagon has offered White House options to reduce troops in S. Korea: report

All Headlines 03:07 July 18, 2020

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The Pentagon has offered the White House options to reduce American troop levels in South Korea, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Citing unnamed U.S. officials, the paper said no decision has yet been made to reduce the number of U.S. forces stationed there from the current 28,500.

A U.S. military official was quoted as saying that the Pentagon's Joint Staff reviewed the structure of U.S. Forces Korea as part of a broader review of military deployments worldwide.

The paper noted that the disclosure came as U.S. President Donald Trump recently decided to partially withdraw troops from Germany.

Meanwhile, Seoul and Washington have struggled to conclude a new agreement determining how much South Korea will contribute to the cost of stationing American troops there.

This file photo shows U.S. base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#US troops
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!