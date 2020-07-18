Pentagon has offered White House options to reduce troops in S. Korea: report
WASHINGTON, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The Pentagon has offered the White House options to reduce American troop levels in South Korea, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.
Citing unnamed U.S. officials, the paper said no decision has yet been made to reduce the number of U.S. forces stationed there from the current 28,500.
A U.S. military official was quoted as saying that the Pentagon's Joint Staff reviewed the structure of U.S. Forces Korea as part of a broader review of military deployments worldwide.
The paper noted that the disclosure came as U.S. President Donald Trump recently decided to partially withdraw troops from Germany.
Meanwhile, Seoul and Washington have struggled to conclude a new agreement determining how much South Korea will contribute to the cost of stationing American troops there.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
5
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
3
S. Korea reports 35 new virus cases, number down for 4th straight day
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 35 new virus cases, number down for 4th straight day
-
5
(2nd LD) Political controversy erupts over mourning Seoul mayor's passing
-
1
Trump said he didn't like dealing with Moon, that S. Koreans were 'terrible': governor
-
2
Seoul mayor's ex-secretary makes new sexual harassment allegations
-
3
Former Filipino amb. in S. Korea placed on Interpol's wanted list
-
4
New virus cases hover around 60 for 2nd day, imported cases in focus
-
5
Design flaw blamed for patrol boats' engine malfunction