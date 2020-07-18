Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 July 18, 2020
SEOUL, Jul. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/22 Cloudy 10
Incheon 28/22 Sunny 10
Suwon 30/21 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 30/21 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 29/21 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 31/22 Sunny 20
Gangneung 25/19 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 29/21 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 27/21 Cloudy 30
Jeju 26/21 Sunny 60
Daegu 29/18 Cloudy 30
Busan 26/19 Sunny 20
(END)
