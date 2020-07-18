Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 July 18, 2020

SEOUL, Jul. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/22 Cloudy 10

Incheon 28/22 Sunny 10

Suwon 30/21 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 30/21 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 29/21 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 31/22 Sunny 20

Gangneung 25/19 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 29/21 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 27/21 Cloudy 30

Jeju 26/21 Sunny 60

Daegu 29/18 Cloudy 30

Busan 26/19 Sunny 20

