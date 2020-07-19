Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N.K. leader attends Central Military Commission meeting, discusses war deterrent

All Headlines 06:25 July 19, 2020

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has presided over a Central Military Commission meeting of the ruling Workers' Party and discussed "the key issues of further bolstering a war deterrent of the country," state media reported Sunday.

The meeting held on Saturday also examined the "strategic mission" of major military units for coping with the "military situation around the Korean Peninsula" and approved "major key munitions production plan indices," according to the Korean Central News Agency.

